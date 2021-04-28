New lunch delivery business in Batesville

A new lunch delivery service, The Lunch Box, has opened in Batesville.

When Jena Hannah opened a dessert business this past summer during Covid, she only intended to offer a limited menu of sweets with delivery. She began getting requests from customers for sandwiches, so she shut down in December got fully licensed with a food certificate and reopened as The Lunch Box on Feb. 1.

Word is beginning to get around as she makes lunch-time deliveries of homemade sandwiches, salads and desserts.

“Everything we make is homemade, and made fresh when a customer orders” said Hannah. “We offer sandwiches and salads on Tuesday and Thursday and add a hot plate lunch on Friday. My niece Alicia Howell helps me prepared food while I am out on a delivery.”

When asked why she is not open Tuesday and Wednesday, Hannah explains that that those are the days she helps the disabled. She also said as a way to give back she gives away food left overs to those who need it, the elderly and disabled.

The Lunch Box is operating 214 Rawlings Drive three days per week, Monday, Thursday and Friday. She is open for pick-up only or delivery.