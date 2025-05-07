Should we have funerals for appliances? Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Les Ferguson, Jr.

Columnist

I’m gearing up for a traumatic event. It’s coming. I suspect it will be sooner rather

than later. To make it worse, I imagine there will be two events; unfortunately,

they may be back-to-back.

I’m already feeling the pain. I’m already envisioning the worst. I know my pride

will be wounded in the process. If not today, then tomorrow. If not tomorrow?

Soon.

As I write this, I’m in our house with two appliance repair people. I’m trying to be

politically correct since one of them is female.

But we have two major appliances that are sick, sick, sick. I’m on pins and

needles, hoping they will not have to be put out of their misery. But honestly? I

expect to conduct two funerals in the future.

Yes, appliance funerals. As in, goodbye, we will miss you, but we will certainly

replace you!

It’s hard to imagine life in the modern world without a working refrigerator or a

clothes dryer. Perishable foods perish quickly without refrigeration, and so much

of what we feed our families is of that variety. Most folks are not equipped for

daily trips to the supermarket.

And clothes dryers? Yes, they are a convenience, but again, they are almost

necessary for 21 st -century life.

Thankfully, we will live another day or two or three before contemplating

replacing those expensive items, but it was a close call. While this column is full

of hyperbole, I’m reminded of the fragility of life. If not appliances, vehicles, or

other breakable technology, it’s the people we love. Family, friends, or neighbors

have accidents, get sick, and often die.

Those left behind must contemplate and navigate a path that looks very different

from what they intended. I’ll take the pain of broken appliances any day over the

loss of a loved one.

Thankfully, through the assurances of God, we can know that this broken world

will one day be put to rights. In the meantime, I’ll hold off shopping for new

appliances as long as possible!

“Then I heard a loud voice from the throne: Look, God’s dwelling is with

humanity, and he will live with them. They will be his peoples, and God himself

will be with them and will be their God. He will wipe away every tear from their

eyes. Death will be no more; , crying, grief and pain will be no more, because

the previous things have passed away. ” (Revelation‬ 21‬:3‬-4‬ CSB‬‬)