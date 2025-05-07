Restaurant Inspection Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 14 food service inspections in Panola

County from April 1- 30 with nine facilities receiving A grades. There were two B grades and

three Cs assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a

letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The Panola County facilities receiving an A grade in the latest inspections were Batesville

Intermediate School, Sardis Nursing Home, El Rio Bar, Thai Hut, 6NTUBBS, Partee's Snow

and Mo, Batesville Nutrition Club, El Mariachi Bar and Grill and Home2Home Suites by Hilton.

The Panola County facilities receiving a B grade were El Rio restaurant and Mr. Jiffy.

The Panola County facilities receiving a C grade were Rodeway Inn Sardis, Waffle House and

Mr. Jiffy; however, Mr. Jiffy earned a B on reinspection.