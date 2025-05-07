Restaurant Inspection

Published 10:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By Staff reports

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 14 food service inspections in Panola
County from April 1- 30 with nine facilities receiving A grades. There were two B grades and
three Cs assigned.
Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a
letter grade to clearly communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.
The Panola County facilities receiving an A grade in the latest inspections were Batesville
Intermediate School, Sardis Nursing Home, El Rio Bar, Thai Hut, 6NTUBBS, Partee&#39;s Snow
and Mo, Batesville Nutrition Club, El Mariachi Bar and Grill and Home2Home Suites by Hilton.
The Panola County facilities receiving a B grade were El Rio restaurant and Mr. Jiffy.
The Panola County facilities receiving a C grade were Rodeway Inn Sardis, Waffle House and
Mr. Jiffy; however, Mr. Jiffy earned a B on reinspection.

