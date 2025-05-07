​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 10:27 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

April 28

Ashley Deann Grace, 430 Glover Rd., Crenshaw, charged with two counts of possession of a

controlled substance.

Brandon Casey Henderson, 3073 Sees Chapel Rd., Crenshaw, charged with two counts of

possession of a controlled substance.

Corey Lynn Henderson, 430 Glover Rd., Crenshaw, charged with careless driving, two counts of

possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Brandi LaCresse Collins, 30074 Hwy. 51, Como, charged with aggravated assault and malicious

mischief.

Deandre Lavonte Gordon, 149 Callie Norwood Rd., Sardis, held for Tennessee authorities.

Jesus Alberto Pena, 113 Cottage Trail Rd., Batesville, changed with public drunkenness and

possession of marijuana.

April 29

Aaron Derelle Heffner, 306 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with six counts of shoplifting, no

identification, no insurance, disregard for a traffic device, reckless driving, and failure to yield to

blue lights.

Lavonzelle Hill, 308 Warren St., Como, charged with contempt of court.

Brandi Lee Allgood, 111 Bay Harbor Place, Brandon, charged with embezzlement.

Eking O’won Miller, 2897 Park Place Rd., Como, charged with simple domestic violence,

disorderly conduct, burglary, and breaking and entering a dwelling.

Marcus Louis Henderson, 332 Chapman Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI and driving while

license suspended.

Robert Earl Boggey, 52A Lafferty Rd., Batesville, charged with felon in possession of a firearm.

April 30

Jennifer Diann Sena, 128 Forrest Drive S., Sturgis, charged with possession of a controlled

substance with intent to deliver.

Jessie Lynn Mixon, 1812 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled

substance, possession of paraphernalia, and switched tag.

Suriah Zaina Mustafa, 3308 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and speeding.

Danea Rayshelle Worley, 288B O.B. McClinton Rd., Senatobia, charged with forgery.

May 1

Larry Terrell Boyce, 4131 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with felon in possession of a

firearm.

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with violation of the city’s Public

Safety ordinance.

Timothy Eugene Nissen, 15082 Hwy. 35S, Batesville, held for court.

Shavarian Lebrevzo Davis, 338 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with second degree murder.

Jonathan Neal Morton, 122 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with simple assault (attempt to

create fear).

May 2

Andrew Smith, 286 Love St., Crowder, charged with driving while license suspended.

Michael Wayne Adams, 2455 S. Jamison St., Marks, charged with possession of a controlled

substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Antonia Renae Porter, 148 Dogwood St., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct.

May 3

Jakarta Terra Davis, 902 Red Hill Circle, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Willie James Lockett, 749 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI refusal and careless driving.

Kentravous LaKenneth Vaxter, 4251 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of a

controlled substance with firearm enhancement penalty.

Keith Edwin Homblin, 8431 Chesterfield Dr., Southaven, charged with felony shoplifting.

Marcus Grant Carlisle, 8431 Chesterfield Dr., Southaven, charged with felony shoplifting and

failure to yield.

Christopher Martin Smith, 109 Shagbark Dr., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Clinton Tayson Thompson, 914 Tocowa Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Marcus Deshun Phillips, 403 Railroad St., Como, charged with three counts of felony

possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Michael Anthony Wooten, 262 Springfield Rd., Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Mary Louise Taper, 7320 Hwy. 61, Walls, charged with DUI (other) and expired tag.

Larry Darrell Sanford, 25 Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with DUI refusal, careless driving, and

no insurance.

Carson Lane Russell, 116 Twin Gates Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI.

Haleigh Jade Redwine, 164 Anthony Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

May 4

Wes Dean Holley, 6678 Anna May Dr., Walls, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply

and disturbance of the peace.

Joel Ethan Makamson, 1655 Hwy. 51N, Grenada, charged with DUI, careless driving, and

driving while license suspended.

Dylan Lee Bland, 3864 Curtis Rd., Holcomb, charged with no drivers license.

Matthew Evan Walters, 831 CR 232, Oakland, charged with disturbance of a family and held for

Yalobusha County authorities.

Karen Larita Torres, 18 CR 215, Oxford, charged with driving while license suspended.