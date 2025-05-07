Published 9:13 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Linda Carol Romero, 83, passed away Monday, May 5, 2025, at the North MS Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford.

Funeral services for Linda will be held on Friday, May 9, at 11 a.m. in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral.

Linda was born on Dec. 24, 1941 in Memphis.

Linda dedicated a significant portion of her career to serving as an insurance agent in Memphis, where she engaged with her clients and made a lasting impact through her professionalism and care. Alongside this role, she showcased her creativity and flair as a skilled hairdresser, bringing joy and confidence to her close friends.

Beyond her professional pursuits, Linda was passionate about music and dancing, particularly enjoying the rhythms of Blue’s music. In her younger years of life, she enjoyed the vibrant atmosphere of Beale Street in Memphis where she immersed herself in her love for live performances, where you could often find her reveling in the joy of music and dance.

The family Linda leaves behind includes her husband, David Romero of Batesville; her son, Ricky McClure of Memphis; son-in-law, Darryl Gooch; her grandchildren, Kenya Barnett of Nesbit, Austin Barnett of Memphis, Devin and Rose Kelty of Millington, TN, Alex Turner of Ocala, FL, and Cheyenne Gooch of Strayhorn; and great grandchildren, Morgan Barnett, Olivia Barnett, Kylie Kelty, and Carter Kelty.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her two daughters, LaFron Chalet Gooch and Dawn Kelty; and one brother, Jack Hubbard, Jr.