Feeling loved after meeting
Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025
By Jan Penton Miller
Columnist
Come on, Mom! If we want to have a little time at Belk’s before the event we had
better hurry it up!
I’m just getting my shoes on, and I’ll be ready to go. Now where exactly is the church
that is hosting?
We scurried out the door and had time to do a little shopping before we arrived at
church for the Girl’s Night Out. As we wheeled into the parking lot I was surprised
by all the cars. At first glance I spied a food truck and a coffee truck; it was definitely
shaping up to be a night of fun.
Next, we found Amy who was meeting us there, and then we started to make the
rounds. Melinda knew several people, and although I didn't, everyone was so
friendly and welcoming that I felt right at home. We started at the photo booth and
definitely cut up in there. The video we left with was hilarious.
The food truck had a very long line so I went on to the flower shop area. Anyone
who was so inclined could choose from a beautiful array of flowers for a bouquet. I
talked to several ladies as I roved around from booth to booth, and was thoroughly
enjoying myself.
It was evident from the steady buzz of conversation with frequent bursts of laughter
that the folks at Manley had a hit on their hands. I signed up for a door prize not
thinking for a moment that I would win with hundreds of women in attendance, but
why not, I thought.
After a while, the delicious aroma from the food truck and the shortening line urged
me to get a quick bite before the program started. The chicken kabob I ordered was
downright delicious and worth the wait, but before I got my order my phone dinged
with a message from Melinda that the worship portion of the program had begun,
and they were saving me a seat.
As I sat in the lobby wolfing down a bit of my food I heard my name over the sound
system. How about that? I won a door prize! Good thing I quickly texted Melinda
because she shot back that “possession is nine-tenths of the law”. I thought I might
have to pry my prize from her sticky fingers, but she gave up without a fight.
The sweet young ladies at the coffee bar stored my food, and I found my place next
to Amy and Melinda. Have you experienced moments when you felt the Holy Spirit
so strongly that you could not hold back the tears? This was one of those times for
me. Every song spoke so clearly of God’s love for His girls, and the sound of
hundreds of women singing them was both beautiful and touching.
The speakers were equally touching and inspirational, rounding out a great evening.
As we drove home I thought about all the planning and prayer that obviously went
into this evening, and I left feeling loved.