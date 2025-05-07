Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 11:00 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

April 29

Hwy. 51 & Shiloh Rd., county requesting assistance with vehicle accident, rollover with

entrapment.

Eureka St., two-vehicle accident, no injuries, roadway is blocked.

College St., 25 year old male has head injury, BPD is on scene.

April 30

Norris St., male subject of unknown age has been shot, BPD en route.

Rucker St., 58 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

I-55, north Batesville exit area, 18-wheeler has turned over.

May 1

Hwy. 6E, male subject lying on the ground, appears to be injured.

Hwys. 6&51, two-vehicle accident, unknown injuries.

Wade St., 85 year old female throwing up.

Hwy. 51S, Sherwin Williams area, vehicle accident with unknown injuries.

May 2

Shadow Lane, 40 year old female has fallen.

Brewer Rd., near Cite Armored, vehicle accident.

Shagbark Dr., unknown medical alarm.

King St., female with difficulty breathing.

Lomax St., outlet on fire.

May 3

Hwy. 6E, 71 year old female has passed out.

May 4

Sunrise Cove, 41 year old female with shortness of breath, Lifeguard has been toned.

Cole Dr., 62 year old male with swollen leg, Lifeguard has been toned.

Pollard St., 84 year old male with back pain.

Bates St., 36 year old male subject has fallen from tree, approx. 18 feet, has altered mental

status, Lifeguard has been toned.

Shamrock Dr., caller has locked himself out of apartment and is requesting the Fire Dept. make

a forced entry.

Broadway St., 29 year old female has passed out, Lifeguard has been toned.