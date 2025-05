Sheriff’s Office issues alert for missing woman Published 5:55 pm Monday, May 5, 2025

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Monday afternoon for a woman reported missing from the Hwy. 35 South area.

Irby Lee, 83, was reported to be wearing a blue shirt with black pants and black and white sandals.

Anyone who comes in contact with Ms. Lee, or believes they have seen her today, should contact the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 662-487-2430.