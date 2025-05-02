Samuel Ryan McCurdy, 26

Published 9:20 am Friday, May 2, 2025

Samuel Ryan McCurdy, known to friends and family as Ryan, passed away on April 29, 2025, at the young age of 26 at his home in Starkville.

A celebration of his life will take place with visitation at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville on Thursday, May 2, 2025, from 5 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will follow on May 3 at 11 a.m. at Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday. Ryan will be laid to rest at Chapel Hill Cemetery in Pope.

Ryan was welcomed into this world on April 7, 1999 in Oxford, Mississippi to Jim and Cindy McCurdy.

Ryan was a proud graduate of South Panola High School, where he showcased his talents as an athlete, participating in various sports. His dedication to excellence continued as he pursued his education further, obtaining an Associates in Industrial Electronic Engineering Technology Certificate, a Career Certificate in Industrial Electronics Engineering Technology, and a Technical Certificate in Electronics Engineering Technology, all from Northwest MS Community College in Senatobia,

As a friend to many, Ryan’s warmth and kindness made a positive impact on those around him. He held a special affection for his border collie dogs and was an avid sports fan, particularly supporting his MSU Dawgs.

Ryan grew up in Pope Baptist Church where he was active in his youth group and where he developed a heart for missions. At the young age of six, he went on his first mission trip to the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina. At the age nine, he made his first trip to Honduras where he fell in love with the country and the people and continued to participate in mission trips throughout his life.

Ryan deeply valued the time spent with his family and friends, always seeking to create lasting memories. Ryan was a shining light in the lives of all who knew him, cherished for his kindness and vibrant spirit.

The family he leaves behind to cherish his memory includes his parents, James Richard “Jim” and Cindy Roberson McCurdy of Pope; grandparents, Bobbie Roberson and Joe Gross both of Courtland; his aunts and uncles, Margaret Ann Finnie of Batesville, Nelda Ballard of Courtland, Ann Mills of Pope, Fran McCurdy of Taylor, Connie McCurdy of Pope, Jerris Roberson of Starkville, and Steve Roberson (Kelly) of West Point; and numerous cousins and extended family.

Ryan is welcomed into heaven by his grandfather, Reubel Roberson; grandparents, Frank McCurdy, Jr. and Iris McCurdy; his aunt and uncle, Ginger and Terry McCullar; and uncle, Bill McCurdy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ryan’s name can be made to Pope Baptist Church- Youth Fund, P.O. Box 34, Pope, MS 38658 or to New Vision Ministries, P.O. Box 350, Batesville, MS, 38606.