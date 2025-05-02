Lockers expansion moving forward – Company marks completion of first phase Published 9:20 am Friday, May 2, 2025

Lockers Manufacturing has successfully completed the first phase of its major expansion at the Pearson St. plant, marking a significant milestone in the company’s growth.

The 15,000-square-foot expansion, which broke ground on May 31, 2024, will not only enhance production capabilities but is also expected to create 20 new jobs within the coming months.

The first piece of state-of-the-art equipment to be installed in the expanded facility, a fiber laser machine, arrived in February and is set to expand on the company’s metal-forming capabilities.

As additional machinery arrives in the months ahead, including a robotic welder and a roll former, Lockers Manufacturing has poised itself as a leader in metal forming within the state of Mississippi. The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, and opens up exciting opportunities for passionate, driven individuals to join the team.

Among the positions currently available are roles for a laser operator, a paint line lead, sales, and administrative positions as Lockers Manufacturing seeks to hire skilled professionals from the local community.

“Lockers continues to lift their employees through upskilling and wages. Their strategic technological growth elevates their relevancy and competitiveness within their market. This expansion also brings further justification to our NWCC Concourse skills training center as both industrial and robotic welding will be offered this fall, as well as electrical, robotic, automation, and controls,” said Joe Azar, Director of Economic Development at Panola Partnership.