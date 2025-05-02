Family first at Pride Medical Group Published 9:01 am Friday, May 2, 2025

By Galen Holley

Panola County’s newest family nurse practitioner is striving to make psychological well-being the societal norm.

“My passion is providing holistic care, with emphasis on both physical and mental health,” said Lekisha Pride, FNP, owner of Pride Medical Group, which opened its doors on March 11. Pride is also a psychiatric nurse practitioner, PMHNP.

A native of Winona, Pride graduated from Ole Miss, then earned her master’s degree and doctorate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee. Pride employs a nurse, Kim Sykes, who is also a family member, and a records person, and volunteer Sharon Pride, who is also her mother-in-law, both of whom she described as invaluable parts of the practice.

In addition to providing all the usual clinical services, Pride and her staff emphasize a well-rounded approach to patient care. Pride’s mission is expressed in a passage from her personal testimonial on the clinic’s website: “At the heart of my practice is a commitment to creating a safe, supportive, and nonjudgmental space where you feel truly heard, understood, and valued,” said Pride.

Pride pointed out that a stimaga has long pertained to those suffering from psychological issues. “We don’t always take care of that part of ourselves,” said Pride. “We brush it off, or attempt to pray it off, but psychological problems are every bit as real as physical ones.”

Pride specializes in a wide range of mental health services, including ADHD testing, Gene Sight Testing, and treatment for conditions such as depression, anxiety, and PTSD. She also provides medication management and support for bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, and more.

Pride has been a member of the Mississippi Army National Guard for 16 years. She and her husband, Sidney, have four children, boys Carmelo Townsend 16, Zaylan, 11, and Yves, 6, along with four-year-old daughter, Mahogany. The values of family, community, and holistic well-being are at the heart of their lives, Pride said.

“I’ve worked in other environments and other places, but Batesville is like a big family, and we’re pleased to be part of it,” she said.

Pride Medical Group is located at 456 Hwy. 6 East in Batesville. Call (662) 547-8159 or visit www.pridemedicalgroup.com .