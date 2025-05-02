Charges filed after car fire – case started in Lafayette County Published 9:10 am Friday, May 2, 2025

Two Panola County residents have been charged in a case that stemmed from a reported vehicle fire in neighboring Lafayette County.

Arson and insurance fraud charges were lodged against Melvin Scott Ingram, 49, and Heather McCullar Callihan, 41, by local authorities last Monday.

Sheriff Shane Phelps said investigators in his department were contacted by one of the two people arrested, who told authorities the vehicle fire was set intentionally.

Email newsletter signup

“Sometimes people do the right thing and tell the truth,” Phelps said. “This was one of those times.”

In Mississippi, insurance fraud can lead to serious penalties, including imprisonment, fines, and the loss of professional licenses.

Depending on the type of insurance fraud and the amount involved, penalties can range from up to three years in prison and fines for workers’ compensation fraud, to up to 10 years for health insurance fraud and potential life imprisonment if death results.

Additionally, individuals may face restitution for fraudulently obtained funds and potential civil penalties.