New era in federal natural disaster relief Published 11:45 am Wednesday, April 30, 2025

By Sid Salter

Columnist

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee was President Donald Trump’s White House press

secretary during his first term in office. Today, she is appealing her former boss’s denial

of a federal disaster declaration request after an outbreak of severe storms and

tornadoes ripped through her state.

The same scenario is also playing out in Washington state, North Carolina, and

Kentucky.

As the Trump Administration begins to move toward changing federal disaster relief

policies to shift more responsibility for natural disaster response and recovery away

from the federal government and toward state and local governments, Mississippi’s

historical status as a “frequent flyer” in seeking federal disaster declarations due to the

frequency and severity of such disasters leaves local and state officials nervous.

The denial of the Arkansas request on April 11 said the Trump administration had

“determined that the damage from this event was not of such severity and magnitude as

to be beyond the capabilities of the state, affected local governments, and voluntary

agencies. Accordingly, we have determined that supplemental federal assistance is not

necessary.”

Should the change in federal disaster declaration policy make Mississippi state and

local officials and taxpayers give pause? In a word, yes. Historically, Mississippi has

been a natural disaster magnet.

As a matter of record, a WalletHub.com report relying on Census and National Centers

for Environmental Information ranked Mississippi first among states most impacted by

natural disasters from 1980 to 2023.

That same report ranked Mississippi 10th for the most climate disasters, causing $1

billion in damage, tied for first with four other states.

Mississippi has been at least part of the scene of some of the greatest natural disasters

in U.S. history – the Great Flood of 1927, Hurricane Katrina in 2005, Camille in 1969,

Cheniere Caminada in 1893, and two of the worst tornadoes in U.S. history in Natchez

in 1840 and Tupelo in 1936.

With documented evidence, much has been made of the amazing resilience of

Mississippi survivors of natural disasters. From the movement of refugees from the

flood waters of the Mississippi River and Yazoo River basins in 1937 to Tupelo’s

recovery and rebuilding after a major tornado during the Depression, to Mississippians

helping themselves and others after Hurricane Katrina.

A February 2025 Associated Press story identified Mississippi as a disaster-heavy state

that a former Federal Emergency Management Agency leader called “frequent fliers” for

federal aid. About two-thirds of the top 15 states in total FEMA funds, FEMA spending

per person and number of federally declared disasters include Florida, Louisiana,

Alaska, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Mississippi.

Is there any doubt about Mississippi’s status as a so-called “frequent flier” for disaster

relief? Flooding is a constant threat from hurricanes in the Gulf and river basin flooding.

The state is famously located in the nation’s “Tornado Alley.” Much of the impoverished

Mississippi Delta encompasses some of the poorest counties in the nation.

The White House counters the objections to his reforms by pointing out what he says

are the “failures” of FEMA, saying the agency botched recovery efforts in North Carolina

after hurricanes Helene and Milton.

A Democratic Florida congressman with FEMA expertise disagreed, telling the

Washington Post last month: “Eliminating FEMA will dramatically hurt red states. It will

hurt rural areas. It will hurt cities. Places will not recover,” Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-

Florida) said, adding that FEMA should be reformed but not eliminated.

Moskowitz, formerly Florida’s emergency management director, told the newspaper that

FEMA’s existence and functions are written into laws, so it’s unclear how the

administration could halt them without congressional approval.

For many in Congress, like Moscowitz, the fear is that if states are forced by federal

disaster relief shortfalls to make up the difference from state funds, those cuts will come

from essential programs like education, Medicaid and mental health programs.

Sid Salter is a syndicated columnist. Contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.