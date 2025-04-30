Crockpot addiction getting out of hand
Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, April 30, 2025
By Kara Kimbrough
I’ve never understood why some people store their Crockpot away when
summer arrives.
I understand that many heavy, winter meals like stews, soups, chili, red
beans and rice and other similar comfort foods are cooked in the Crockpot.
As a result, it’s usually stashed away until fall, but that just doesn’t make
sense to me.
There’s no better way to avoid adding to the heat of an already-steamy
kitchen during summer months than avoiding the oven and instead, cooking
most meals in the Crockpot.
Here are two of my favorite “fix it and forget it” Crockpot meals – and
yes, I consider pizza a suitable meal.
Crockpot Chicken Spaghetti
2 chicken breasts (1 pound of chicken)
1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper, onion powder, parsley and paprika
2 cans of cream of chicken soup
10 ounce can of Rotel (not drained)
1 tablespoon of minced garlic
2 cups of shredded cheese (I used Colby Jack)
1/4 cup sour cream
1 pound spaghetti
Line a large Crockpot with a plastic liner or spray bottom and sides with
cooking spray. Add chicken breasts, seasonings, minced garlic, cream of
chicken soup, and Rotel (not drained) to a slow cooker and stir.
Cook on low for about 4-6 hours. Once chicken is cooked shred
chicken or cut it up into cubes and add it back to the crockpot. Stir in sour
cream and shredded cheese. Cook spaghetti according to the directions on
the package, drain, and add to slow cooker. Mix everything together well
and serve.
Crockpot Pizza…Yes, Pizza
1 pound pizza dough
1 cup pizza sauce
2 cups shredded mozzarella
1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan
1/2 cup sliced pepperoni or other favorite topping
1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon freshly chopped parsley, for garnish
Line Crockpot with liner or spray bottom and sides with nonstick cooking
spray. Press pizza dough into bottom of slow cooker until it reaches all edges
and bottom is completely covered. Spoon over pizza sauce and spread,
leaving about 1 inch of dough around edges. Top with cheeses, pepperoni,
and spices.
Cover and cook on low until crust turns golden and cheese is melty, 3- 4
hours. Remove lid and let cool 5 minutes before serving.
Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at
kkprco@yahoo.com.