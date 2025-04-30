Crockpot addiction getting out of hand Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, April 30, 2025

By Kara Kimbrough

I’ve never understood why some people store their Crockpot away when

summer arrives.

I understand that many heavy, winter meals like stews, soups, chili, red

beans and rice and other similar comfort foods are cooked in the Crockpot.

As a result, it’s usually stashed away until fall, but that just doesn’t make

sense to me.

There’s no better way to avoid adding to the heat of an already-steamy

kitchen during summer months than avoiding the oven and instead, cooking

most meals in the Crockpot.

Here are two of my favorite “fix it and forget it” Crockpot meals – and

yes, I consider pizza a suitable meal.

Crockpot Chicken Spaghetti

2 chicken breasts (1 pound of chicken)

1 teaspoon each of salt and pepper, onion powder, parsley and paprika

2 cans of cream of chicken soup

10 ounce can of Rotel (not drained)

1 tablespoon of minced garlic

2 cups of shredded cheese (I used Colby Jack)

1/4 cup sour cream

1 pound spaghetti

Line a large Crockpot with a plastic liner or spray bottom and sides with

cooking spray. Add chicken breasts, seasonings, minced garlic, cream of

chicken soup, and Rotel (not drained) to a slow cooker and stir.

Cook on low for about 4-6 hours. Once chicken is cooked shred

chicken or cut it up into cubes and add it back to the crockpot. Stir in sour

cream and shredded cheese. Cook spaghetti according to the directions on

the package, drain, and add to slow cooker. Mix everything together well

and serve.

Crockpot Pizza…Yes, Pizza

1 pound pizza dough

1 cup pizza sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan

1/2 cup sliced pepperoni or other favorite topping

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning

Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon freshly chopped parsley, for garnish

Line Crockpot with liner or spray bottom and sides with nonstick cooking

spray. Press pizza dough into bottom of slow cooker until it reaches all edges

and bottom is completely covered. Spoon over pizza sauce and spread,

leaving about 1 inch of dough around edges. Top with cheeses, pepperoni,

and spices.

Cover and cook on low until crust turns golden and cheese is melty, 3- 4

hours. Remove lid and let cool 5 minutes before serving.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at

kkprco@yahoo.com.