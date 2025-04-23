William Earl Johnson, 66

Published 3:15 pm Wednesday, April 23, 2025

William Earl Johnson, a dedicated truck driver and beloved family man, passed away on April 3, 2025, at the Yalobusha General Nursing Home in Water Valley. Born on December 12, 1959, in Panola County, William was a person who embraced life with a spirit that shone through his passions and interests.

Funeral services were held Sunday, April 13, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home.

Throughout his career as a truck driver, William was known for his commitment to his work and his ability to navigate the open roads with skill and precision. His dedication to driving extended beyond his profession; it was a reflection of his adventurous spirit and love for the journey of life.

Outside of work, William found joy in a variety of hobbies. He was an avid fisherman, often spending weekends by the water, casting his line and enjoying the serenity of nature. His passion for hunting complemented his love for the outdoors, where he reveled in the thrill of the chase and the beauty of the wilderness. William’s admiration for cowboys and rodeos echoed throughout his life, solidifying his appreciation for the culture and values they represent.

William is survived by his daughter, Heather Renee Johnson of Covington, TN, who cherished their bond and the lessons learned from him. So much so she pursued a career in the same industry. He also leaves behind his beloved sisters, Lois Henson (Tim) of Courtland and Lisa Tolbert (Marty) of Batesville, and his brother, James “Bubba” Johnson (Malinda) also of Batesville. They shared many memories together, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of his family. Additionally, William was a proud grandfather to one grandchild, Añyla Michelle Simpson. He is also survived by his numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Segrest Johnson and Ruby Evelyn Self Johnson, who undoubtedly shaped the values and character that guided him throughout his life. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Janie Lucas Coleman and Sadie Mae Young Glover.

William Earl Johnson will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family, his adventurous spirit, and his passion for life. He touched the lives of many and leaves behind a legacy of kindness and strength that will not be forgotten.