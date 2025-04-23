Published 3:02 pm Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Walta Lynn Michael Parker, 70, of Southaven, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, surrounded by her family.

She was born to the late JB and Mary Lois Michael in Como on June 22, 1954. Lynn loved spending time with her family and friends and her cats.

In addition to her parents, Lynn is preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Elma Michael and Walter and Lula Caldwell.

Lynn is survived by her son, Seth Parker of Bowling Green, KY; two sisters, Mary Jane Michael Sanders (Clay) and Beth Michael Walley of Como; brother, Jay Michael (Mailza) of Prt St. Lucie, FL, many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her friends, Suzzanne Belk (Wayne) and Sally Simmerman (Stacy) of Batesville, and her guardians, Allen West (Amanda) and Gracie Wilson (Brad) of Batesville.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.