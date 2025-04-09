Where does your help come from? Published 12:30 pm Wednesday, April 9, 2025

By Jan Penton-Miller

Columnist

Long ago in a land far away all was right in our world. The bad guys went to jail, and the good ones slept

well at night knowing things were as they should be.

If anyone takes a little glimpse at the news on any channel they get a view of our world rolling downhill.

The only way to stop it is if the people of God take a stand and live a life that is different from the world,

the one that all Christians are called to live.

If we continue to play church and get on social media and act just like everyone else then don’t be

surprised at what we get. There are so many people that live here now who don’t share our values. All

you have to do is look at one of the platforms on social media where people talk about what is going on

in our town to see that.

They call Christians ugly names and make all sorts of rude comments about the old people here and

their antiquated way of life. These people aren’t leaving so I would suggest that we up the anti by actually

living a life that is not just different on the surface, but one that leads by example and loves those who

hate us.

I don’t think I’m being melodramatic when I use the word hate, because the Bible says if you aren’t for

me you are against me. Are we different enough that those against Christian values would know what

side we are on? I know I’m preaching today, but I’m preaching to myself as well as any who would listen

with an open heart.

In the past couple of weeks in my hometown we have experienced the tragic loss of a young child to

abuse and at least one youth to murder. What in the world is happening? Evil, pure and simple, is ruining

lives and families. Don’t you see it? The only answer is Jesus. He died so that we could enjoy abundant

life, and we will soon celebrate the glorious day of His Resurrection.

All over our land there are people who are disheartened and discouraged. They are letting their emotions

get the best of them and making horrible choices. They turn to drugs, alcohol, promiscuous sex, and

sometimes violence. Where does their help come from? The Lord is ready and waiting for them, but He is

also ready and waiting for those of us who know Him to live a life fully devoted so that we can show them

a better way.

By living a sloppy life and following the world’s standards instead of our Heavenly Father’s we aren’t

fulfilling our Christian duty.

If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and

turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their

land. (2 Chronicles 7:14 KJV)