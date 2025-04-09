Sadly, civility has left the building Published 2:13 pm Wednesday, April 9, 2025

By T.J. Ray

Columnist

Rosa Parks has been much on my mind of late. A while ago I sat on a five-gallon plastic bucket on the north shore of Sardis Lake for several hours, hoping to get a good photograph of an Osprey.

As I sat there under a wonderful blue sky, lined now and then by jet contrails, with chilly winds making me wish I had a jacket, and not a person near enough to be heard, my mind whispered “Walden Pond” to me. Yes, I know minds don’t whisper. And, yes, I know that the only similarity between Walden Pond and Sardis Lake is that they are containers of water. But something—the quiet, the solitary setting, the sheer majesty of God’s world—triggered memories of Thoreau’s retreat. Bits of his little book that I read and tried to teach for several decades came to mind.

And thoughts of Thoreau led to thinking of his other works., which conjured up Rosa Parks and her achievement, her signal act of independence. Quite without warning, consideration of Rosa Parks erupted into memory of one of those days in a stuffy classroom as I was (vainly in all likelihood) trying to interest sophomores in Henry David Thoreau. You’re ahead of me. Yes, the topic for the day was his essay on Civil Disobedience.

One person who would have been an asset to the class was an Indian leader named Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. Whether Ghandi ever read Thoreau or not I can’t say. What I do conclude is that he practiced what Thoreau preached and brought about Indian independence from Great Britain.

My problem that morning was that no great protests were headlining the media of the day. Taxes were being levied and paid, workers were obediently earning their wages, and elected officials were officiating. I needed something to make civil disobedience

real. In rather blinding flash of genius, I asked all the young ladies in the class to stand up by their desks. They did not all leap to their feet, but in a few minutes all were standing, looking a bit lost while most of the boys were grinning. Whatever it was, it hadn’t happened to them.

I went on talking about Thoreau, even reading a piece of the work to them. Probably five minutes passed before one of the girls asked if they could be seated. I shook my head and they continued to stand. On went the lecture. Oh, I wish I had timed the event, but as I didn’t plan it I wasn’t ready with a stopwatch. In a few minutes one of the bewildered girls quietly sank into her seat. A moment or two later a second one followed, and then—sensing that I didn’t care—they all sat down.

Though they might not have appreciated it, those kids had a tiny lesson in civil disobedience. Granted it didn’t stop a bus in Montgomery, it didn’t free a country from a foreign power, it didn’t result in a letter from a Birmingham jail or a march in Selma, but it was civil disobedience nevertheless. Faced with an unreasonable situation they revolted.

It was a quiet revolt. No media were notified to have cameras ready. No posters were put up around the room notifying the world that they were going to show Mr. Ray he couldn’t treat them like that. No outrageous clammer. Just quiet civil disobedience. Perhaps the key word in all this is “civil.” Thoreau and Ghandi and Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King were of one voice: protest and rebellion may be demonstrated without shouting and violent confrontation. Sadly, Civility has left the building.