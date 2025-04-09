Keeping safe in the storms Published 12:05 pm Wednesday, April 9, 2025

By Harold Brummett

Star Denmark Route

The storms made everyone on my hill nervous. Some went to the basement and sat it

out; others in the house sat with me and watched the event unfold on television. The

night before Angie woke me up and we watched lightning to our north put on a display

words could not describe.

When in aviation we had classes on weather and learned there were three types of

lightning, air to air, air to ground and ground to air. The entirety of the lesson was on

display. The whole atmosphere lit up, horizon to horizon and one could only wonder

what the poor souls were thinking as they lay under this assault.

Our turn came. Matt Laubhan and his crew in Tupelo at WTVA were our companions as

the world turned angry and lashed out. The rain was so thick that it seemed to replace

the very air. Lighting was a constant barrage, deafening in its volume and made me

think of other places in another time where the noise was man-made and no less

frightening.

No one can become used to such weather. Anyone who has experienced such a natural

display of power can only acquiesce to the power and concede sovereignty to the God

of all. Man once again becomes a spectator to the power of nature and the will of God.

One cowers and rediscovers prayer.

My father Audley built his own house in the 1950’s. Nothing elaborate, a wood frame

house that he added to as necessity and finances permitted. Uncle Joe Allen and other

relatives help build the house. No plans on paper, no power saws, lumber cut from the

place, heart pine and oak. There was a fireplace and a wood cook stove at the

beginning and later replaced with a wood burning furnace and electric stove and

appliances in the kitchen.

There was a basement. The cement was hand mixed on site in wheelbarrows and

poured into the forms. One could still see the wood grain in the cement when the boards

were pulled away.

The basement stored potatoes, peanuts and other crops, and one year a stalk of

bananas hung there in the cool. The most important thing that it kept was the family

when the weather turned bad. The house always stood strong, put together by hand

with love and concern for the people it would contain.

When I built my house, it contained a basement. Like my father, it was not built using a

contractor, no building inspectors, no one to interfere with highhanded government rules

and regulations. I argued with our county supervisor at the time, a man not from here,

against building codes and that a man should be able to build his own house as he saw

fit.

Progress wears a suit and tie with hands that are soft and un-calloused. He asked what

if I sold the house and someone else bought it, wouldn’t they want to make sure the

house was built to some sort of standard? The standard I had was the same one my

father had. My family has been in the county since the 1800’s. This is where I am from,

not just where I live. This house keeps my family.

When the weather turns violent one can only endure, seek shelter and realize that there

is a power greater than man.