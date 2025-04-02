Trump tariffs have billionaire’s support Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, April 2, 2025

By Sid Salter

Columnist

On April 2, President Donald Trump is scheduled to unveil details on his plan to impose

“reciprocal” tariffs on U.S. trading partners that are believed to be aimed at most of the

$3.3 trillion in American imports.

During his first term as president and as a cornerstone of his 2024 presidential

campaign, Trump espoused the belief that the current global trading system decimated

American manufacturing jobs and weakened the U.S. economy.

Critics of the Trump tariff strategies claim the plan will have a negative impact on the

economy and contribute to inflation, costing U.S. families as much as $830 a year in

higher costs for goods.

But during a recent appearance in Tupelo to raise supporting funds for the Natchez

Trace Council of the Scouting program in 22 Mississippi counties, billionaire furniture

manufacturer, distributor and retailer Ronald Wanek of Ashley Furniture Industries

emphatically spoke of his support for Trump’s tariff plan. Wanek’s company has some

relevant experience in global trade and the impact of tariffs.

Furniture retailer Ashley Furniture Industries, ranked by Forbes as one of America’s s

Top 50 private companies, brought in $10.3 billion in revenues in 2024, has some

35,000 employees working in 1,125 locations in 67 countries. Over 4,000 of those

employees live and work in Mississippi in communities like Ecru, Saltillo and Verona.

The company has a strong global presence and is respected as savvy, effective

competitors in tough Asian markets. Long wary of China and other competitors in that

region, the founder of Ashley Furniture sent his son and later successor as CEO of the

company to live and work in those Asian markets to learn first-hand their business

practices.

Founded in Arcadia, Wisconsin by Ron Wanek in 1970 as Arcadia Furniture The

company developed both manufacturing and supply chains along with competitive retail

operations in China, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Indonesia. Wanek had a longtime business

strategy to grow his company by blending domestic production and distribution and

overseas manufacturing and distribution.

Wanek told Furniture Today in a 2024 interview that he had long seen Asian

competitors as a threat to the success of his own company.

In 1989, Ron Wanek sent his eldest son Todd Wanek to master, build and develop the

company’s Asian supply chains. “You can’t effectively compete with China and other

strong economies in that region if you don’t have first-hand knowledge of how their

markets work and experience the impacts of how they compete. Todd really excelled in

learning those things and turning them into opportunities for our company,” Wanek said

recently.

An observer of Ron Wanek’s upbringing would not likely have forecasted the

phenomenal success he and his family have enjoyed.

Wanek was born in 1941 on a rural Winona, Minnesota farm as a sharecropper’s son.

The Wanek family did not have a home with electricity and indoor plumbing for Ron and

his three sisters. “There was always some chore that needed doing on the farm. We all

worked extremely hard, but it was difficult for us to turn that work into a good living,” he

said.

Now 83, Wanek sold his home to help finance his entrance into furniture manufacturing

in 1970. The rest, as they say, is history. He and his family built an astonishingly

successful business.

In the interest of transparency, Wanek was a loyal and generous presidential campaign

contributor to Trump in both the 2020 and 2024 campaigns.

Asked specifically about the Trump tariffs while at the Scouting event, Wanek said:

“Well, I believe if you want to bring good jobs back to the United States, we must level

the playing fields. American companies deal with tariffs all over the world. Some are fair,

but many are unfair and put U.S. companies at a strong competitive disadvantage. I

support the President’s tariff strategy and believe that it will in the long term be good for

the economy and reshore jobs here in our country.”

Sid Salter is a syndicated columnist. Contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.