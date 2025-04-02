SP softball rips Grenada 15-0 in three innings Published 8:27 am Wednesday, April 2, 2025

What was supposed to be a showdown between two top-five ranked teams in Class 6A softball never materialized as No. 2 South Panola blasted No. 5 Grenada 15-0 in three innings Thursday at Tiger Park.

The Lady Tigers (18-2, 4-0) hit four home runs, two off the bat of Nia Fondren, and seven doubles off Charger pitching.

Makenzie Houston added her fifth dinger of the season along with a single and double while Hannah Robertson drove in three runs with a double and home run.

South Panola won its eighth game in a row with a 4-1 victory over Tipton-Rosemark, TN, Friday.

SP 15

Grenada 0

(3 innings)

South Panola made quick work of the Chargers with three runs in the first, seven in the second and five in the third by collecting 14 hits.

Grady Beck Wilson, Sadie Bright, Hailey Heafner, Olivia Phillips, Houston,Kaleigh Cobb and Roberson all doubled while Fondren drove in four runs with Robertson adding three RBI’s. Wilson and Bright supplied two runs driven in each. Bright earned the pitching win with seven strikeouts on two hits.

SP 4

Tipton 1

Bright improved her pitching record to 11-1 with a complete game win over the Rebels of Millington,Tenn. Cobb led the way with two singles while Wilson added a single and two RBI’s.

Houston chipped in with a double as Mckinney, Phillips and Fondren registered singles. Chaney Beth Hannaford and Carrie Anna Davis scored runs for the Tigers.

South Panola returned to district play Tuesday (April 1) at home against Olive Branch before traveling to Lake Cormorant Thursday.