Restaurant Inspections Published 2:30 pm Wednesday, April 2, 2025

The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 21 food service inspections in Panola County between March 1

and March 31 with 18 receiving A grades, three receiving B grades and no Cs assigned.

Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results with a letter grade to clearly

communicate the most recent Health Department inspection.

The A, B or C rating reflects whether critical violations were found and corrected. This grading system appears in

all restaurants, as well as food facilities such as school cafeterias, day care centers, and cafes and bars where food is

sold.

“A” grade means the facility inspection found no critical violations. “B” grade means critical violations were found

but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required.

“C” grade means critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The

facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time

period not to exceed 10 days.

The Panola County facilities receiving A grades in the latest inspections were:

Mr. Jiffy, Greenhill Elementary, Batesville Intermediate School cafeteria, North Panola High School, Pope School

cafeteria, Kroger deli, South Panola High School cafeteria, Batesville Junior and Middle School cafeterias, Kem’s

Lounge and bar, Kem’s Restaurant, Tribeca Allie, Loves Travel Shot/Subway, Batesville Elementary School, Costa

Mexican Grill, The Boiling Pot (mobile), 6 & 51 Discount Beer and Tobacco and Mississippi Delta Crawfish

(mobile).

The Panola County facilities receiving B grades in the latest inspections were: Cafe Ole’ and Cafe Ole’ Cantina and

Sardis Circle Z.