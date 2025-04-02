Property Transfers Published 12:16 pm Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between March 17- 21, 2025, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

K&B Real Properties, LLC to James Reed, Lot 5, Perkins Lane Subdivision.

Gary Carter to Linda Brewer, Lot 27, Sardis Lake Estates, Section A.

MWW Farms, LLC to Walter Mitchell, II, A 1.6-acre part of Section 29, Township 8, Range 5.

Alexandra and John Cody Hallmark to Mary Haynes and Ernest Garner, IV, Lot 67,

Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Staci and Jonathan Hudson to Gregory Lush, A 5.0-acre parcel of land located in the Northeast

Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 1, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William and Jimmie Stewart to Richard and Alyce Cabunac, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter

of Section 14, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Richard and Alyce Cabunac to Larry and Angie White, A part of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Jackie and Peggy Montgomery to Amanda Montgomery, Lot 9-B, Section AA, Sardis Lake

Estates, South Half of Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 5 West, being 0.71 acres, more or

less.

Tiffany Curry to Tiffany B. Market, Part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 9, Range 6.

Ashley Hendricks to Jon B. Mason, Lot 306, Enid Shores Subdivision, Section C.

C&N Homebuilders, LLC to Patrick and Madeline Scott, Lot 8, The Coves Subdivision, Phase 1,

located in Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Michael and Jennifer Jenkins to Rachel Roberts, A part of Lot 3, Block 13, Batesville.

David Walsh to Audrey Taylor, Lot 21, Riverdale Acres, Phase III, Batesville.

Venture Signature Homes, LLC to Jennifer Pettell and Jared Clark, Lot 5, The Coves

Subdivision, Phase I.

Winston Sims to Sonya Sims Sullivan, 2.00 acres, more or less, located in the Northwest

Quarter of Section 15, Township 9 South, Range 7 West (TOD).

The Randall Sullivan Irrevocable Trust, et al. to Steven and Kim Gilliland, Northwest Quarter of

Section 11, Township 9, Range 9 West.

J.T. Turner to William Reynolds, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Pamela Johnson, et al. to Willie Dernell Johnson, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28,

Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Rick and Debbie Bare to Jeffrey Young, Lots 220 to 223, Enid Shores Subdivision, Part B.

Gwedolyn Madison to Joshua Hudson and Hannah Simmerman, Northwest Quarter of Section

22, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

James and Angela Campbell to James and Toni Holland, A fractional part of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 13, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bluff View Properties, LLC to Delta’s Edge, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section

9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, and also a fractional part of Lots 2 and 3, Block 1,

Batesville.

Email newsletter signup

Jeren Daniel and Caitlyn Riley to Tamara Henderson, A part of Section 33, Township 9 South,

Range 7 West.

Landon Caine to Shannon Caine, Part of Section 4, Township 10, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Jonathan Flint to Flint Properties, LLC, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township

8 South, Range 7 West.

Delores Neth to WT Properties, LLC, Lot 27 of the First Addition to the Sardis Heights

Subdivision.

James and Brenda Trainer to Land Pearl Ventures, LLC, A part of Section 29, Township 6,

Range 5.

Lisa Ann Montgomery f/k/a Lisa Ann Ward and Bobby Gene Montgomery to Lisa Ann

Montgomery and Bobby Gene Montgomery, Part of Section 14, Township 7 South, Range 6

West.