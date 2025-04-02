Panola County Jail Log Published 12:15 pm Wednesday, April 2, 2025

​​​​Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

March 23

Christopher Devonta Bradley, 3044 White Lane, Nettleton, held on a foreign warrant.

Kenterrius Dajuan Nelson, 77 Barker Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant (trespassing).

March 24

Quintez Dejuan Hall, Willow Rd., Sardis, charged with auto burglary and possession of a firearm

by a felon.

Amaris Wytez Howard, 1734 Hammond Hill Rd., Como, charged with three counts of

enticement of a minor.

March 25

John Scott Adams, 3 Harmon Circle, Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana and

possession of paraphernalia.

Jason Jarod Bobo, 213 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with probation violation.

Kaleb Thomas Estep, 238 Hickory Lane, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Brandon Keshawn Adair, 117 Boyd St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled

substance with firearm enhancement penalty.

Anthony Scott Jaco, 285 May Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

William Eugene Bailey, 111 Forest Dr. N., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply, resisting arrest, and simple assault on a law enforcement officer.

Marcus Geontan Howard, 705 Goodwin St., Crenshaw, charged with reckless driving, no

insurance, and failure to yield to blue lights.

March 26

Steve Leon Scott, 213 Church St., Como, charged with DUI, careless driving, no drivers license,

and no insurance.

Orthensia McKenzie House, Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with violation of the city’s Public

Safety Ordinance.

Kevin Duane Moffitt, 28 McNeely Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Kenara Lu Moffitt, 28 McNeely Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Delecia Deisha Jones, 189 Hastleberry St., Oakland, charged with shoplifting.

Kenneth Dwayne Kendall, Jr., 1255 Darin Dr., Oakland, charged with DUI.

March 27

Cole Campbell Bass, 1520 Index Ave. NE, Renton, WA, charged with burglary.

Jarvis Cordarreal Poole, 4178 Brighton Dr., Horn Lake, charged with contempt of court.

James Richare Arnett, Jr., 9652 Meadow Green Cove, Lakeland, TN, charged with burglary.

Janice Diane Jones, 109 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

David Edward Braxton, 1178 Floodway Two Rd., Lambert, charged with DUI and driving while

license suspended.

Ashley Deon Sappington, 327 Waldrup Rd., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Devonte Lydell Rudd, 5978 Curtis Rd., Batesville,charged with contempt of court.

Willie Cordell Bobo, 272 Old Panola Circle, Como, charged aggravated assault.

March 28

Jaleb Ahmad Ramsey, 114 Carolina Circle, Senatobia, charged with DUI (other).

Cleveland Lamar Hayes, 110 E. Lee St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Martez Dejon Jooks, 12825 Ballentine Rd., Sardis, charged with two counts of contempt of

court.

Jarques Dominique Crawford, 1225 Greely Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Halicir Rena Butler, 705 W. Pearl St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and

possession of paraphernalia.

Robert George Holmes, III, 218 Bates St., Batesville, charged with felony malicious mischief.

Carlissia H. Thomas, 134 Willow St., Shannon, charged with shoplifting.

Tykeria Lashae Bland, 134 Willow St., Shannon, charged with shoplifting.

Rickie Bernard Wright, Jr., 103 Melrose St,. Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Antonio Cortez Polk, 509 Greenbriar Circle, Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

March 29

Dustin Sloan Boling, 4995 Hwy. 3, Sarah, arrested on a bench warrant.

Joseph Donald Hemker, 11252 High Rd., Hernando, held on a detention order.

David Dewayne Copeland, 13191A Hwy. 6W, Batesville, charged with drug trafficking, improper

equipment, expired tag, no drivers license, and careless driving.

March 30

Joshua Nicholas McGill, 1475 Hadorn Rd., Batesville, charged with two counts of simple

domestic violence.

Jonathan Devonte Cosby, 2114 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, held on a detention order.

Larry Contrell Mosby, 8463 Hwy. 322E, Lambert, charged with possession of marijuana in a

motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, no insurance, and disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Quincy Darnell Dunlop, 100 Clark Lane, Coldwater, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.