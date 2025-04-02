Different strokes, different folks Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, April 2, 2025

By Jan Penton-Miller

Columnist

My two favorite sons have birthdays in April, and they must have been on my

mind last week when my friend, Joy, and I hit Hobby Lobby. We were shopping

for florals, but perused around the store as we often do. When I spotted the cake

decorating section I paused to look more closely, and before I knew what was

happening several of the items had jumped into my buggy!

Years ago, I took a cake decorating class, and had all the supplies an amateur

baker could ever want. After a few years I gave away my supplies since I didn’t

use them very much, and as we all know our cupboards can get crowded.

This was also the fate of my bread maker, and I looked hard at one the other day

wondering if I should purchase it. There is no telling how many times I have

repurchased something that I gave away thinking I wouldn’t use it again.

Cake decorating was fun and creative. After a few classes I was proficient at my

decorating, but no one would have stood in line waiting for my next fabulous

creation. If memory serves me correctly, I did make an acceptable birthday cake

or two and tried my hand at a couple of themed cakes for the kids.

Somehow, the upcoming birthdays of my boys and nostalgia got the best of me

so now I’m planning to brush up on my skills and try to make something tasty and

attractive.

Robby heard of my plans and asked me to make him cupcakes instead, maybe

he remembers a not so attractive cake of childhood. Then he opted for a

pumpkin pie, but finally came to the conclusion that he wanted a sweet potato

casserole. Now I ask you, who wants a sweet potato casserole for their birthday?

My eldest son, that’s who.

Robby and Ryan’s gifts have already been purchased and wrapped, and I can

make that casserole in my sleep. I suppose that means I will have more time to

practice my skills since Robby’s birthday comes before Ryan’s. Maybe I’ll give

one to a neighbor in a practice run.

These days many people have begun to give money or gift cards instead of

shopping for presents, and I also do that from time to time, but something in this

mama’s heart makes me want to shop for my kids and grands and wrap their

gifts.

I know some who enjoy the fact that they can buy a gift card and put it in a little

bag and be done. In reality, it makes perfect sense for the recipient to be able to

purchase what they want.

But…for those sentimental souls who read every card on the rack and go to

multiple stores to find the one that says exactly what is in their hearts and take

delight in carefully choosing the gift that they hope will bring a smile, I understand

you.