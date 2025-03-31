Published 9:36 am Monday, March 31, 2025

Bobby Wayne Goodnight, 84, Leaves a Legacy of Strength and Devotion.With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Bobby Wayne Goodnight, a man of unwavering strength and devotion, who departed this life on March 12, 2025, at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home.

Born on June 7, 1940, in Batesville, Mississippi, Bobby grew up in the heart of the South, where he cultivated a love for the outdoors and a passion for sports. As a standout athlete, he proudly played football for his high school team, which achieved the State Championship—a testament to his dedication and teamwork.

Throughout his life, Bobby exemplified resilience, loyalty, and an unyielding commitment to family. His love for outdoor activities remained steadfast, and he treasured every moment spent with loved ones. His legacy is defined by the countless lives he touched and the memories he created.

Bobby retired from Reichhold Chemical after 33 years of service and later spent 25 years owning and operating Jim’s Family Restaurant. In his later years, he pursued hobbies such as training Labrador retrievers and competing in Field Trials, where he earned numerous championships. He also raised gaited horses and gaited mules that went on to win national and world championships.

Bobby is survived by his devoted family: his wife of 32 years, Gina Bishop Goodnight; his daughter Amy Goodnight Kennedy (Gary); four grandchildren—Scott Chandler Kennedy (Kimber), Rebecca Kennedy Thomas (Ramsey), Lilly Kennedy (Parker Jordan), and Lauren Goodnight Pettie (Luke); four great-grandchildren; his brother Bernard Goodnight (Sandy) of Tarpon Springs, FL; and his sister Gloria Goodnight Grady of Hartford, AL. Also surviving are his mother-in-law, Wilene Bishop; sister-in-law Tina Bishop Ham (Zane); brother-in-law Rodney Bishop (Jan); and numerous beloved nieces and nephews whom he cherished deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters—Karen Goodnight and Julia Anne Goodnight; two siblings; and other devoted loved ones. A celebration of Bobby’s life will be held at Earle Rainwater Funeral Home on Sunday, March 16th, at 3P.M.; visitation will be Sunday from 1 until 3 P.M. Friends and family are invited to honor this remarkable man through shared memories and stories.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Chattooga County High School Basketball Program c/o Alva Beasley at 989 Hwy 114, Summerville, GA 30747—further commemorating Bobby’s commitment to community and his love for Chattooga County.

Rest in peace, Bobby Wayne Goodnight. Your strength, love, and spirit will forever be remembered.

Earle Rainwater Funeral Home in charge of arrangements for Mr. Bobby Wayne Goodnight.