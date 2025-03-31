Published 9:34 am Monday, March 31, 2025

Ann Williams, age 95, passed away on March 11, 2025, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born Annsavilla Houston to John Robert Houston and Nancy Madera Burt Stafford in Crowder, Mississippi, on September 17, 1929. She grew up in the Tocowa community. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church for years.

Ann was married to Clifton C. Williams from 1951 until his death in 1983. She is survived by her sons, Paul Clifton Williams and Aylmer Gene Williams, and grandchildren Joseph Clifton Williams and Amy Catherine Williams Shadell.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Julius Larkin Houston, Mary Houston Sturgis, and Lawrence Wayne Houston, and by her step-siblings, including Anna Lee Young, Bill Houston, Mary Bell Eads, Lillie Bea Taylor, Arthur O’Neal Houston, Hazel Bailey Tate, and Jessie Vee Stafford Darby.

No funeral service is planned. The family anticipates having a time of remembrance in Mississippi, with friends and family and will publish notice when details are finalized.

