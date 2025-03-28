Published 10:13 am Friday, March 28, 2025

Tela Davis Gray, 60, passed away on March 24, 2025, at her home in Crowder. Tela was born on June 24, 1964, in Water Valley to the late James Harold Davis and Sara Paulette Thompson Davis .

Funeral services for Tela were Friday, March 28, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Tela was laid to rest at Campground Cemetery in Water Valley.

Tela was a fun-loving individual whose personality radiated warmth and joy. Her hobbies included collecting lighthouses, which held a special place in her heart despite her fear of heights. One cherished memory was climbing the lighthouse at Tybee Island, Georgia, with her son, Martin. This adventurous spirit and her passion for watching movies and reading reflected her love for exploring different worlds, both real and imagined.

She is survived by her husband, Lee Gray of Crowder, her daughters, Bridget Marie Ray and Ashley Renae Bryant both of Courtland, and her son, Martin Darrell Ragon also of Courtland. Tela was also a doting grandmother to Lucas Gant, Tyler Ray, Kinsey Ray, Gage Farmer, Camille Farmer, MJ Patton, and Gordan Gray. She was the loving sister of brothers James Kipp Davis of Pope and Earl Wayne Davis of Memphis, TN.

Tela joins her father, James Harold Davis and her mother, Sara Paulette Davis in eternal rest.

Tela Davis Gray will be remembered for her infectious laughter, adventurous spirit, and her unwavering love for family, leaving behind a legacy of cherished memories for all who knew her.