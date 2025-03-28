Published 10:10 am Friday, March 28, 2025

Cheryl Ann Green, 67, a compassionate and dedicated mental health specialist, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Lambert.

The family will be celebrating her life at a later time.

Born on November 18, 1957, in Marks, Cheryl dedicated her life to helping others, bringing hope and support to those in need during her career with Region One Mental Health in Clarksdale, MS.

Throughout her professional journey, Cheryl earned the respect and gratitude of many as she worked tirelessly to improve the mental well-being of individuals in her community. Her unwavering commitment to mental health advocacy reflected her deep empathy and understanding for the struggles faced by others. Outside of her work, Cheryl enjoyed going to the beach and attending horse races.

Cheryl is survived by her beloved husband, David W. Green, of Lambert; her two sisters, Linda Gatlin of Crystal Springs, i and Paula Hill of Crystal Springs. Cheryl’s loving spirit and dedication to her family and profession will be remembered fondly by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Helen Oswalt Alston, who instilled in her the values of kindness, compassion, and service to others.

As we remember Cheryl Ann Green, let us celebrate her life, her contributions to the field of mental health, and her immeasurable impact on the lives she touched throughout her journey. She leaves behind a legacy of care, love, and the inspiration to continue advocating for the mental health of all.