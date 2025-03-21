Property Transfers Published 10:30 am Friday, March 21, 2025

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between March 10-14, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Sheila Boling, et al. to Harold Waldrip, The Southwest Quarter and the South Half of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 12, Township 8 South, Range 8 West, and the East Half of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 13, Township 8 South, Range 8 West (SWD).

The Estate of Sandra Campbell Stone to Brian and Kelly Kasch, Part of the Southwest Quarter

of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West (ED).

Two by Two Properties, LLC to Panola County, A parcel in Section 21, Township 9, Range 7

West.

Gregory Wendell Langhorn to Gregory Langhorn, Jr., A 0.75-acre tract and a 0.67-acre tract

located in the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 9 South, Range 5

West.

Boyce Davis, Jr. to Boyce Davis, Jr., Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Southwest Quarter of

Section 32, all in Township 9 South, Range 7 West, containing 150.28 acres, more or less.

Ralph Rayner to Michael and Sherry Hoover, Lot 561, Lot E, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Eric Reeves to Jacob Mackey, Fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township

9 South, Range 7 West.

Willie D. Johnson and Joe A. Johnson to Brittany Turner and Kenterris Williams, 2 acres, more

or less, in the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

The MS Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, Inc. to Cold Springs Cemetery

Assoc., Inc., Northwest Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Thomas and Billie Raggett to Joshua Mercer, West Half of Section 34, Township 10 South,

Range 6 West.

Annetta to Eddie Lloyd, A parcel of land located in Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 6

West.

Mary and Ervin Faulkner, Jr. to Mary and Ervin Faulkner, III, Part of the Northwest Quarter of

the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 8 West, containing 0.47 acres;

part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range

8 West, containing 2.0 acres; and part of the Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of

Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 8 West, containing 2.0 acres.

Mary Faulkner to LaTorray Krisean Johnson and Mary Faulkner, Two 1-acre tracts of land in the

Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Mary and Ervin Faulkner, Jr. to Ervin Faulkner, Jr. and Ervin Faulkner, III, Sections 28 and 29,

Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Mary Faulkner to Ervin Faulkner, Jr. and Ervin Faulkner, III, Sections 28 and 29, Township 9

South, Range 8 West.

Living Waters Properties, LLC to Apricot, LLC, Lot 94 of Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Michael C. Hall to Dana W. Hall, Lot 16, First Addition to Saree Subdivision.

Timothy Patrick Hawkins to Richard Sexton, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of

Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

First Judicial District

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Dennis Moore, A part of the West Half of the

Southeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 7 South, Range 6 West, described as Lot 10 of

Woodland Park Subdivision (SWD).

Daniel Sutton, Jr. to Bill Wallace, 9.2 acres of land in Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 5

West.

Tommie and Curtis Ellis to Brenda Gross and Corey Lamar, Lot 1 of the Pointer Subdivision in

Block 9, Como.

Darryl Dwayne Linzy to Akizzea Turman, East Half of Lot 4, Block W, Section 6, Township 7,

Range 9, Crenshaw.