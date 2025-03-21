​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 10:04 am Friday, March 21, 2025

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

March 10

Mikhail Shadine Gordon, 1502 Silver St., Memphis, charged with DUI and possession of

marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Kody James Coleman, 120 Walker Bobo Rd., Crowder, charged with leaving the scene of an

accident, no insurance, no drivers license, and possession of a controlled substance.

Kaitlyn Alyssa Jones, 611 Ridgemont Rd., West Helena, AR, charged with leaving the scene of

an accident.

Jessica Ann Carteret, 28341 Hwy. 35, Batesville, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Heather Ambree Blakely, 51 Shady Cove, Winona, charged with possession of a controlled

substance.

March 11

Mitchell Dewayne Jordan, 4708 Pacific St., Marks, charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

Alisa Monique Petty, 12871B Ballentine Rd., Sardis, arrested on a warrant (simple assault).

March 12

Detrick Shawn Shaw, 12328 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with resisting arrest and

disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Kandren Deguan Shaw, 12328B Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, arrested on a warrant (failure to

appear).

Diamonte Jamain Smith, 205A Leonard St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled

substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, violation of the window tint ordinance,

and firearm enhancement penalty.

Diamonique Lashay Jeffries, 208 Kirk Ave., Marks, charged with shoplifting.

Krystle Lynn Johnson, 2346 Hughes Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

March 13

Keith Ronoald Taylor, 6560 Hwy. 6W, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Cosander Denise Rudd, 1321B Hentz Rd., Pope, charged with shoplifting and falsifying

information.

William Edwards McAdams, 2756 Dunn Ave., Memphis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jackie Marie Green, 5865 Surrey Lane, Southaven, charged with contempt of court.

Kendrica Bowen, 2741 Joyson Dr., Memphis, changed with receiving stolen property, held for

Shelby County (TN) authorities..

Frenisesha Lashe Jones, 118 Ozbirn St., Batesville, charged with receiving stolen property.

Markira Shaniyah Shaw, 1565C Hammond Rd., Como, charged with receiving stolen property

and simple assault.

Shykera Amiee Webb, 5020 Woody Cove, Horn Lake, charged with receiving stolen property.

Carlos Dewayne Rudd, 236 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with contempt of court..

Quentin Keith Faulkner, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

March 14

Joshua Allen Putman, 3096 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Dillon Lee Redwine, 505 China Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Avan Carter Smith, 620 Union Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Christopher Gerald Putman, 1881 Enid Dam Rd., Enid, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Morgan Allen Hawkins, 3149 Pope-Water Valley Rd., Pope, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

James Thomas Haney, 778 Brown’s Ferry Rd., Senatobia, charged with disturbance of the

peace.

Bobby Aven Smith, 6210 Union Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Richard Sandiford Presley, 360 Crestfield Rd., Coldwater, arrested on a bench warrant.

March 15

Kendarius Deon Ferrell, 47 Scott Rd., Batesville, charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Christopher Devin Burrowes, 1084 Love Joy Rd., Courtland, held on a warrant (30 day

sentence).

Valerie Perry, homeless, charged with violation of the Public Safety Ordinance.

Ahmedbenin John Griffin, 2186 Cold Spring Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace

and exhibiting a weapon.

Bennie Dematric Jones, 80 Willow Rd., Sardis, charged with violation of post release

supervision.

Deydron Keon Gleaton, 606A Gleaton Rd., Pope, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to

comply.

Michael Brandon Golden, 6067 Eureka Rd., Courtland, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance.

Cameron Stone Koszyk, 249 McMinn Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a

controlled substance.

March 16

J’tavion Santwone Hicks, 225 Noble St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Jakarta Terra Davis, 902 Red Hill Circle, Batesville, charged with public profanity, public

drunkenness, disorderly conduct/failure to comply, and failure to appear (simple assault

charge).

Shawn Wesley Bolton, 1006 Hunt Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Gary Wayne Bland, 110 James St., Courtland, charged with misdemeanor possession of a

controlled substance, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia,

and driving while license suspended.

Tomeka Denise Curry, 118 Ozbirn St., Batesville, arrested on a warrant (malicious mischief).

Micheauyn Latwain Chapman, 334A Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI, no headlights,

and no drivers license.