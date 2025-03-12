Ruby Louise McCullar Smith, 89

Published 8:48 am Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Ruby Louise McCullar Smith, a devoted child care provider and beloved matriarch, peacefully passed away on March 5, 2025, in Charleston. Born on Aug. 6, 1935, in Mississippi, Louise lived a life marked by her dedication to family, friends, and the countless children she nurtured throughout her remarkable career.

Funeral services for Louise will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 12, at Lovejoy Church near Courtland, with the interment to follow at Oakland Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at noon prior to the service.

Louise was a woman of many talents and interests. She found joy in taking care of children, creating a loving and supportive environment for those in her care. Her nurturing spirit extended beyond her professional life; she was deeply committed to her family, friends, and neighbors. Louise had a knack for cooking delicious meals and enjoyed spending time quilting and working in her yard, activities that allowed her to express her creativity and share her love with those around her.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness through her family. Surviving her are her daughters, Linda Pittman of Batesville, and Brenda Comstock (Chuck) of Batesville. Louise is also survived by her son, Earl Smith (Brenda) of Batesville, along with her eight grandchildren: Christy Smith Roden (William), Misty Smith Nall (Jason), Tiffany Smith Wilson (Chris), Tishia Pittman Fisher (Clay), Danyelle Pittman, Jena Pittman Stephens (Jon), Icel Comstock, and Neal Comstock.

Additionally, she cherished her 19 great-grandchildren, including Kayla Roden Sinclair (Jordan), Ky Roden (Nikki), Katie Roden Smith (Dustin), Will Roden, Ethan Chastain, Hannah Nall, Hayden Nall, Chyanne Myers, Julianna Myers, Wyatt Wilson, Penni Wilson, Cole Fisher (Sadie), Lela Fisher, Lane Fisher, Drake Jones, Kiley Jones, Bella Stephens, Charlie Stephens, Lilya Lenoard and many others who brought her joy and pride. She was also blessed with four great-great-grandchildren: Corbin Smith, Chloe Smith, Kyler Roden, and Karla Roden.

Louise is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Herman Smith, and her sons, William Smith, Herman Smith, and Ronnie Smith. She was also predeceased by her son-in-law, David Pittman, and her grandson, Clayton Comstock and great-grandson, Damien Chastain. She was born to the late Earl Pearson and Ruby Lenoir Gross McCullar, and she was also preceded by her siblings, D.L. McCullar, Jacob McCullar, Jerry McCullar, Annie Hughes, Peggy Guest, and Elise Kendall.

Her spirit and unwavering dedication to her family will be missed, yet cherished memories of her warmth and generosity will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. Ruby Louise McCullar Smith truly embodied the essence of love, resilience, and compassion, leaving behind a rich legacy that continues to inspire those who carry her memory forward.