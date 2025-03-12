North Delta All-Conference Green Wave players Published 8:53 am Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Several North Delta Green Wave players were given All-Conference nods following the conclusion of the 2024-25 basketball season. Pictured are (front, from left) Jada Bryant, Laney Taylor, (middle) Ann Kristopher Wolfe, Cadie Coker, Kori Cox, (back) Tucker Bryant, Landon Hoshell, and Owens Johnson. All-Conference players are Wolfe, Coker, Taylor, Tucker Bryant, and Johnson. Honorable Mentions are Jada Bryant, Cox, and Hoshell. (Contributed)