Vicksburg District announces Grenada Lake hunting areas for the 2021-2022 season

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District announces that two areas will open for archery hunting at Grenada Lake for the 2021-2022 hunting season.

Archers will have two designated archery areas to choose from and will also have the option to use crossbows, compound bows, as well as traditional archery equipment. Registration begins September 7 at the Grenada Lake Visitor Center and all hunters must register prior to hunting.

The designated hunting zones are as follows:

Area 1: The Quail Management Area: Located at the north end of the Grenada Dam. This area will be closed October 1 to January 2, 2022 for other designated special hunts and will open for archery only hunting on January 3. The area will then remain open through the end of deer season.

Area 2: The Corps property located on the south side of Old Highway 8 between 333 Restaurant & Wolf Creek hollow. The area will be open from October 1 to January 31, 2022.

Hunters that register for the Special Archery Hunt will receive a packet containing all the rules and regulations as well as detailed maps of each designated area.

For more information on this special hunt, contact the Grenada Lake Visitor Center at 662-226-5911.

The objective of this hunt is to reduce the doe population in order to minimize habitat degradation and to gather data pertaining to the deer herd.

Arkabutla, Sardis, Enid and Grenada lakes, the four Mississippi flood control reservoirs in the Vicksburg District’s area of responsibility, were authorized by the Flood Control Act of 1936, which provided a plan designed to address flooding that originated in the Yazoo Basin. The four reservoirs are used to hold runoff, or excess rainwater, as a flood-prevention measure. With approximately 3.2 million visitors each year, the north Mississippi lakes also contribute approximately $82 million into the local economy.

