Lady Wave wins Lee Invitational in close game

Lady Wave win Lee Invitational in close game

By Brad Greer

The North Delta School softball team came away with a dramatic 5-4 win over Clarksdale Lee Academy to capture the Lee Academy Invitational Monday and in the process earning a district victory to improve to 2-1 and 5-3 overall.

The Lady Green Wave trailed 3-0 after five innings before knotting the game in the sixth with three runs. North Delta took the lead in the seventh with two runs as Ivy Gibson’s RBI doubled to drive in Lindy Ward. Paizlee Woods followed with a single to bring in Gibson with a huge insurance run.

Lee Academy answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh and had the tying run at third with one out but could not push a run across.

Woods and Kori Cox paced the Lady Wave with two hits while Gibson, Gracey Tudor and Lindy Ward drove in runs. Lindy Ward picked up the win in relief with four strikeouts in three innings. Kaley Ward fanned six batters in four innings of work.

North Delta returns home Monday to take on Kirk Academy followed by hosting Rossville, Tenn. Tuesday, also at home.

Photo: The North Delta School softball team came away with a dramatic 5-4 win over Clarksdale Lee Academy to capture the Lee Academy Invitational Monday, Aug. 16. Team members are Kori Cox, Jessie Griffin, Liza Clark, Paizlee Woods, Lindy Ward, Kaley Ward, Addie Carvin, Ann Kristopher Wolfe, Ivy Gibson, Gracelyn Synder, Kadyn Bates, Cadie Coker, Hallie Melton, Anna Jade Cox, Ivy Grace Locke, Gracie Tutor, Breck Brewer, Addison Willingham, and AC Flautt.