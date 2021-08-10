Panola County Jail Log 8/2-9/21

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Aug. 2

Christy Nicole Moudy, 180 Cedar Heights, Pope, serving 45 days for possession of a controlled substance (Circuit Court).

George Lewis Bailey, 911 Boothe St., Apt. C, Batesville, charged with possession of methamphetamine and sale of a controlled substance.

Aug. 3

Christine Brooke Griffin, 111 Sunridge Dr., Helena, AR, charged with DUI.

Michael Lee Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with simple assault.

Henry Lige Johnson, Jr., 4755 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana in a vehicle and failure to maintain control.

Kenneth Earl Paige, 114 Strayhorn Rd., Strayhorn, charged with two county of sale of methamphetamines.

Queutin Lamar Hogan, 1105B Hawkins Rd., Courtland, charged with assaulting a police office and held for Miss. Dept. of Corrections on a bench warrant from Circuit Court.

Natalie Downs Heafner, 230 Morrow Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting.

Tommy Lee Thomas, Jr., 360 Woods Rd., Pope, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Aug. 4

Christopher Antonio Ladd, 3923 Curtis-Locke Station Rd., Batesville, charged with domestic violence, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault of a police officer.

Isaac Nathaniel Sturdivant, 3808 Park Place Rd, Como, charged with reckless driving and disregard for a traffic control device.

Aug. 5

Rodney Scott Young, 3160 Macedonia Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault/domestic violence.

Salmane Camaro, Jr., 225 Second Ave., Sledge, arrested on a drug court violation (Circuit Court).

Aug. 6

Christopher James Lewis, 4900 CR 282, Winona, charged with expired tag, running a stop sign, and DUI.

Kenneth Wayne Bailey, 200 Hwy. 51S, Batesville, charged with public drunkenness.

Deborah Kaye Chouamon, 660 Perkins Ave., Crowder, charged with no driver’s license, careless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, and DUI.

Brian Jefferson Wilson, 201 Carroll Dr., Houston, charged with domestic violence/simple assault.

Aug. 7

Nikki Campbell Ray, 297 JQ West Rd., Sardis, charged with disorderly conduct.

Jaquara Tameko Gross, 139 Graham Rd., Sardis, arrested on a contempt of court charge from Sardis Municipal.

Melissa Ann Miller, 1070 CR 41, Oakland, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia .

Roxanne Young, 17 CR 268, Water Valley, charged with failure to use a turn signal and possession of paraphernalia.

Lashondria Bashay Rudd, 209 Lester St., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Kenneth Matthew Poole, 202 Butler Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Aug. 8

Harold Wesley Williams, 756 McGee Rd., Como, charged with disorderly conduct.

Margaret Madalynn Sullivan, 211 Angie Dr., Pope, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and expired tag.

Mardrekis Dontel Porter, 201 Patton Lane, Batesville, charged with trespassing, grand larceny, attempted aggravated assault.

Heather Marie Cox, 1190 Mudline Rd., Enid, charged with trespassing, grand larceny, and attempted aggravated assault.

Danielle Joanne Mills, 82 Henry Heafner Rd., Sardis, charged with shoplifting.

Aug. 9

Monteayares Williams, 300 V Ranza Rd., Batesville, charged with running a stop sign, and contempt of court, failure to appear (Batesville Municipal).