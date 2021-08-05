August 5, 2021

  • 86°

Last shows for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. now thru Sunday

By Staff reports

Published 1:55 pm Thursday, August 5, 2021

Tonight is “pay what you can” night at Panola Playhouse. Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr., is a terrific show with lots of energy. Final shows are tonight, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoon. Tickets for any show can be purchased at the door or at this site: https://www.panolaplayhouse.com/tickets

