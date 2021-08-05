Batesville native Correro earns Educator of the Year award

By Natalie Ehrhardt

Northwest Mississippi Community College Student Success Navigator Julie Correro has been named the college’s 2021 Educator of the Year.

Correro formally accepted the honor at the Tate County Economic Development Foundation’s annual meeting on June 24.

“It is the honor of my lifetime to be named the Economic Development Foundation’s Educator of the Year,” Correro said. “Working with students gives me great satisfaction, and I know we are changing lives.”

An employee of Northwest for 19 years, Correro began her career with the school as an adjunct instructor before joining the college’s faculty full time as director of Education in 2003. Recently, she became the institution’s Student Success navigator. In her new årole, her objective is to increase student retention and completion, focusing on advising, management, outreach, and intervention.

“I love Northwest, and I try to support all avenues of the college,” she said. “I feel it is important that we support our students in the outstanding accomplishments they are making while here.”

Since joining the college community, Correro has made a point to be active in as many areas as possible, frequently attending athletic events, serving as a co-sponsor for the Northwest Education Association for future teachers and a sponsor for the Gamma Beta Phi national honor society. She has also represented Northwest at the Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy, and is a member of the college’s Alumni Association.

“There are so many great things going on at Northwest,” Correro said. “My mother’s motto was ‘You must be present to win’ so I try to show up.”

Outside of the college, Correro is also active in her community. She is a member of the Senatobia Rotary Club, Cosmopolitan Club and the Tate County Economic Development Foundation. Additionally, she serves as a Sycamore Arts board member and president of Mississippi Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honor society of women educators.

Correro grew up in Batesville, and graduated from South Panola High School. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education degree and a Master of Education degree from the University of Mississippi. In 2014, she completed an Associate of Arts degree at Northwest, where she was previously enrolled as a young adult but never graduated.

“I was working with students every day explaining how important the degree is, so I practiced what I preached and applied for graduation,” she said.

Correro and husband William are parents to sons Richard and Phillip, a Northwest alumnus and current Biology and A&P instructor for the college. The Senatobia couple attends St. Gregory Catholic Church.