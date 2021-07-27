Sergeant Major William D. McMinn’s suffering ended July 23, 2021. He passed peacefully surrounded by love. Bill is the definition of Patriot. His love for his country was unmatched. Sergeant Major McMinn served 26 years in the United States Army and 10 years with the US Postal Service. The only thing he loved more was family and friends.

He leaves behind his rock, his wife of 48 years, Karola, four children, Donna McMannes (Jeff deceased), Bill Jr., Tina Dienst (Brent) and Rebecca Bring (Rob). Also six grandchildren, Christopher McMannes, Cody McMannes, Billy Gibbons, KarylAnn Gibbons, Anneliese Bring and Charles Bring. He will be missed by his five great-grandchildren, Tristian McMannes, William McMannes, Forrest McMannes, Isabella McMannes and Miles Gibbons.

His brothers, Barry McMinn (Sandy) and David McMinn (Doris), reside in Batesville and have lost their big brother. Bill was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone whether with sage advice or hands on. He was a man of many talents. He played guitar and was a master carpenter; the furniture he made reflected his beautiful soul.

He will be laid to rest at the Fort Bliss Veteran’s Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the El Paso Humane Society. Bill will always be deeply loved and missed but never forgotten. He was one of a kind.