Mid-South Fair announces return and attractions for 2021 event

The Mid-South Fair today announced it will make a triumphant return this fall, running Sept. 23-Oct. 3 at Landers Center in Southaven, Mississippi. Fair staff are planning a bigger lineup of noteworthy attractions than recent years, topped by popular country music artist Sam Hunt performing at Landers Center arena on Sept. 24.

Fairgoers will have the chance to enjoy more than 50 rides (dependent upon height limitations) – 10 of which are new to this year’s event. The lineup features three of North American Midway Entertainment’s most popular thrill rides. The Skyhawk allows riders to soar through the sky as it ascends to the top of a 100-foot tower; the Crazy Mouse, a family favorite that spins as it goes along a coaster track; and the Tornado, a swinging thriller that allows riders to control how fast they spin while airborne. Food and beverage vendors will be out in full force serving up Fair favorites such as funnel cakes, candied apples, corn dogs and a variety of beverages for the whole family.

2021 Mid-South Fair attendees can also enjoy a wide array of ground acts stationed around the property, including Disc-Connected K9s World Famous Frisbee Dogs, which features the largest collection of the best frisbee dogs on the planet, and Sea Lion Splash, an entertaining and informative presentation that showcases the relationship between rescued sea lions and their handlers. There will also be pig races, camel rides and a petting zoo for guests to take in. Tickets to see Sam Hunt perform in the arena are sold separately and start at $40.50. However, fair admission is free to concert ticket holders as an added bonus. Tickets can be purchased at Landers Center’s box office and at www.ticketmaster.com.

“After a year like no other, we are ecstatic to be gearing up for the best Mid-South Fair yet,” said Todd Mastry, Landers Center executive director. “With more rides, the Sam Hunt concert on opening weekend and 30-40% more parking spots than in years past, we’re certain those who greatly missed the Fair last year will be more than eager to come out and enjoy all we have to offer in 2021.”

As always, youth-focused events abound at this year’s Fair. From the Youth Talent Contest and Miss Mid-South Fair Pageant to the Youth Art Contest and SpokesKID Contest, there are myriad ways for those interested to showcase their gifts. Details and applications (if applicable) will be shared on www.midsouthfair.org and Mid-South Fair social media pages soon.