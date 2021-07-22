James Robert Major, 41

James Robert “JR” Major, 41, passed away at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford on July 21, 2021.

Funeral services for JR will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 23, at First United Methodist Church in Batesville. The family will receive friends beginning at 9:30 prior to the service. Interment will be held at Shipp Cemetery in Oxford.

J.R. was born Jan. 18, 1980, to Nancy Sissell Bridges and the late James Robert Major Jr in Oxford.

J.R. leaves behind his parents, Nancy and Gil Bridges of Batesville; one sister, Melba Major of Birmingham, AL.; one brother, Bowen Bridges (Abbey) of Batesville.

J.R. had many gifts. He was a talented artist and a life-long lover of all kinds of music. He loved to play his drums. He loved the outdoors and camping. He loved to read. He had a remarkable relationship with animals and all small children. Probably one of his greatest gifts was his way with people. J.R. always seemed to be the person in any room that everyone wanted to know. His dry wit kept everyone laughing. To know J.R. was to love him.

J.R. was a member of Batesville First United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 119 Panola Ave. Batesville, MS 38606 or to Explorers Bible Study, P.O. Box 425, Dickson, TN. 37056.