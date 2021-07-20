Tigers football season tickets now available

South Panola High School football season tickets for previous ticket holders will be on sale July 19 – 23, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Season ticket purchases for 2021 will be open to the public beginning July 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.

Chairback seats remain $75 each and lower section remain $55 each.

Please see Mrs. Elmore in the High School front office to purchase your tickets. Cash, check, or money orders accepted.