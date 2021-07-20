July 20, 2021

  • 75°

Robert St. John’s Baked Shrimp and Squash

By Staff reports

Published 2:33 pm Tuesday, July 20, 2021

6 cups              Squash, cubed

1/4 cup            Clarified butter or canola oil

1 Tbl               Garlic, minced

1 tsp                Salt

1 tsp                Pepper, freshly ground

1 Tbl               Creole Seasoning

1/2 cup            green onion, chopped

 

3 cups              Wild-caught, domestic Shrimp (36–42 count), peeled and de-veined

1/4 cup            Clarified butter or canola oil

1 Tbl               Old Bay Seasoning

1 Tbl.              Garlic

1/2 cup            Onion, medium dice

1/4 cup            Red Bell pepper, medium dice

1/4 cup            Green Bell Pepper, medium dice

 

4 Tbl               Butter, cubed

1/2 cup            Parmesan cheese

1 cup               Cheddar cheese, grated

1 cup               Sour Cream

1/4 cup            Green Onion

1 Tbl               Hot Sauce

 

1 cup               Ritz Cracker crumbs, crumbled

1/4 cup            Parmesan Cheese

2 Tbl               Parsley, chopped

 

 

Sautee the first seven ingredients until the squash is cooked. Place squash in a colander and press out excess moisture with the back of a spoon. Pour all into a stainless steel mixing bowl.

 

Sautee the next seven ingredients until the shrimp are pink and cooked through. Transfer shrimp to the mixing bowl with the squash.

 

Immediately add butter, parmesan cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, green onion and hot sauce to the bowl with the hot shrimp/squash mixture. Stir well until butter and cheeses are melted.

 

Pour the mixture into a 9 x 13 casserole dish. Mix together the Ritz crumbs, parmesan and parsley. Top casserole with the cracker crumb mixture and bake at 350 degrees until bubbly.

 

Yield: 6-8 Servings

 

© Robert St.John 2001

 

Recipe published in A Southern Palate Cookbook, Different Drummer Press

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE