Hazel Pearline Crocker Pierce, 81, of Batesville, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at Senatobia Health Care and Rehab, in Senatobia. Mrs. Pierce was born in Water Valley on Oct. 13, 1939, to Julia Woodall and Raymond Rudolph Crocker.

She was devoted to her family and was a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Pierce was known as an exceedingly kind, caring and hardworking person, who would help anyone in need. She loved life, had a good sense of humor, enjoyed telling a good joke, and was a big Elvis fan. A nature lover, she enjoyed the outdoors, feeding wildlife, such as deer and turkeys and growing beautiful flowers, such as tulips, roses and azaleas.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes one daughter, Reba Carol West (Travis) of Longtown; two sons, David Lee Morris (Debbie) of Batesville and Jeffrey Scott Morris of Coles Point; two sisters, Lois Gore of Coffeeville and Dorothy Carroll of Monroe, LA; two brothers, Leon Crocker of Water Valley and Jessie Crocker of Oakland; 13 grandchildren; 46great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rayford David Morris; one son, Rayford Lamar Morris; three brothers, George Crocker, Raymond Crocker, and Poss Crocker; and her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 20, at 2 p.m. at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville. Visitation will be at Dickins Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m., preceding the funeral service. Interment will be at Good Hope Cemetery.

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.