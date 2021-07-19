Betty Lou Elmore Webb, 88, of Batesville, passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North, in Oxford. She was born in Crowder on Feb. 24, 1933, to Agnes Masterson and Samuel Elmore.

Mrs. Webb was an active member of Good Hope Baptist Church for approximately sixty-four years, where she served as church clerk for eighteen years and was a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary and Panola Homemakers Club.

Mrs. Webb was an avid reader and enjoyed many other hobbies, such as quilting, growing flowers, gardening, and listening to gospel music. She was also, an excellent cook, and was known for her delicious chocolate pies and lasagna.

She was a caring and generous person and a devoted friend. Mrs. Webb will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a will be missed by all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving family, which includes her husband, James C. Webb, Sr. of Batesville; three daughters, Pam Webb (Jim) of Batesville, Becky Pinkard of Batesville, and Donna Ray (Todd) of Southaven; one sister, Connie Rowe (Jimmy) of Teasdale; three brothers, Joe Elmore (Virginia) of Dyersburg, TN, Mike Elmore (Carol) of Chicago, and Bob Elmore (Peggy) of Horn Lake; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by one son, Jimmy Webb, and her parents.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 21, at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Batesville. Visitation will be at the church from 1-3 p.m., preceding the funeral service. Interment will be at Good Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.

Dickins Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.