Batesville Municipal Court 7/7/21

Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, July 7, with Judge Tommy Defer presiding in place of Judge Jay Westfaul who was away from the bench for the week.

Marquita Junell Ellis, 134 Oakleigh Drive, Batesville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and given a Sept. 8 trial date.

Jenna Elmore, 175 CR, Oxford, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was fined $1,146 along with an unpaid fine of speeding.

Jasmine Jashay Fonville, 879 Burton Road, Senatobia, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of malicious mischief and fined $328 plus restitution.

Justin Scott Fredrick, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, had charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, no driver’s license and no tag bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jessi Nicole Gibson,1034 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of disorderly conduct and failure to use a turn signal and was fined $802.

Jarvis Megail Mosley, 445 Sanders Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to failure to stop, and two counts of driving with a suspended driver’s license and was fined $917.

Vandell Marquis Pollard, 205 Fisher St., Apt.13, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Scottoria Reshay Robinson, 411 Willa St., Batesville, had a malicious mischief charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution, but was given a 20-day jail sentence for non-payment of old fines totaling $2,089 from 2017.

Jimmy Junior Wooten, 308 Warren St., Como, pleaded guilty to no driver’s license, no insurance, open container, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to yield with a $1,194 fine due in 60 days.

In cases set for trial,

William Louis Peyton Caldwell, 201 Patton Lane Apt. B, Batesville, was found guilty of two counts of domestic violence and fined $647 with a 60 day suspended jail sentence and one year probation.

Marquieta Lafayette Jones, 208 Jeffries St., Batesville, was found guilty of simple domestic violence and was fined $417 with a 30 day suspended jail sentence and one year probation.

Richard James Norris, 209 Elm Rd., Batesville, pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace and was fined $328.