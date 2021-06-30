Crazy Fun for the Fourth

Maddux Ainsworth, Tenley Brown, and children young and old across Panola County are preparing for Independence Day celebrations, many of which will include the shooting of fireworks like these at Crazy Rob’s and others stands around the area. Firework vendors say this year’s shortages have driven prices higher than anyone remembers because Chinese manufacturing plants haven’t yet returned to full capacity. While the price increase will curb some firework shows, plenty of rockets red glares will be seen over Batesville and Panola County. As always, fire and police officials caution safety and respect for neighbors when discharging fireworks. City ordinance prohibits fireworks after 10 p.m. (Glennie Pou)