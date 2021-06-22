Recipe of the Week

Peanut Butter & Fudge Pie

Make 2, have one ready anytime company drops in this summer!

½ cup creamy peanut butter

¼ cup honey

1 quart vanilla ice cream, softened

9-ounce graham cracker pie crust

½ cup cashews, chopped, divided

½ cup fudge topping, warmed

Combine peanut butter and honey; stir in ice cream. Spoon half of ice-cream mixture into pie crust and sprinkle with half the chopped cashews. Spoon the other half of ice-cream mixture over top. Sprinkle with remaining cashews and drizzle with remaining fudge topping. Freeze about 8 hours or until very firm. Garnish with whipped topping, additional warmed fudge topping, chopped cashews and a cherry on top! Serves 6 – 8.