Panola Medical launches telecardiology service

Staff Report

Panola Medical Center has contracted with the nation’s leading multispecialty telemedicine physician group to bring telecardiology to the Batesville hospital. This means patients can receive timely, local care for more cardiac issues. “Access Physicians prides itself on working with forward-thinking hospitals to enhance the delivery of clinicalexcellence locally,” said Chris Gallagher, M.D., president, Access Physicians, a division of SOC Telemed. “Residentsof Panola County rely on Panola Medical Center to be there for them, no matter their health care needs orchallenges. With our presence, Panola Medical Center can keep that promise.”“We are extremely excited to partner with Access Physicians to enhance the level of care provided at Panola Medical Center,” said Chris Ware, chief operating officer, Panola Medical Center. “Our mission is to offer the best local health care for the Panola County region, and with Access Physicians’ telecardiologists we can provide enhanced cardiology coverage — enabling our hospital to keep more patients closer to home and improving access to care.”Through the new relationship, Panola Medical Center connects with an Access Physicians board-certified cardiologistvia secure, high-resolution technology in minutes. On-site nurses and other physicians have access to the highest level of consultation to diagnose and treat patients with arrhythmias, congestive heart failure, and other cardiac conditions.