Otis Jenkins, 90, passed away Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021, at his home near Sardis.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 24, at Peach Creek Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Peach Creek Cemetery.

The family will be receiving friends Wednesday evening, June 23, at Peach Creek Baptist Church from 5 to 7 p.m., and also one hour prior to the service Thursday morning.